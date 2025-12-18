ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Up 29.5% – Here’s What Happened

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) shares were up 29.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.27 and last traded at GBX 0.27. Approximately 46,367,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 25,411,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21.

ECR Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.44.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

