Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.20 and last traded at GBX 65, with a volume of 161961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.80.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Insider Transactions at Old Mutual

In other Old Mutual news, insider Jan-Hendrik Erasmus sold 17,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61, for a total value of £10,495.05. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.