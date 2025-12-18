Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.35, with a volume of 923004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

ANDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Andersons had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,476.64. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Stout, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $647,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,240.57. This trade represents a 27.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,205 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 162.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 271,451 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $8,201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 273,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 198,029 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,989,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,722,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,287,000 after purchasing an additional 176,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

