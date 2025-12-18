GENinCode (LON:GENI) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.40 and last traded at GBX 2.40. 259,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 833,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80.

GENinCode Stock Down 8.6%

The firm has a market cap of £7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.

GENinCode (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GENinCode had a negative net margin of 228.70% and a negative return on equity of 289.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GENinCode Plc will post -7.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GENinCode Company Profile

GENinCode Plc is a UK based company specialising in genetic risk assessment of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

GENinCode operates business units in the UK, in the United States through GENinCode U.S. Inc and in Europe through GENinCode S.L.U.

GENinCode predictive technology provides patients and physicians with globally leading preventative care and treatment strategies.

