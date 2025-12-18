Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 47,555 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,555 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $7,396,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 94,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 623,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 134,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.07.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $286.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $72.00 price target on Bio-Techne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

