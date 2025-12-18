Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $38,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $2,104,244,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after buying an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after buying an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,867,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,924. This trade represents a 60.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:APH opened at $126.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

