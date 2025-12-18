Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 35,924 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,924 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $116.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $123.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

