Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.6389.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 2,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $44,161.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,874.80. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $230,976.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 239,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,514. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 87,863 shares of company stock worth $1,396,634 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 374.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

