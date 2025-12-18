St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.0% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $2,341,061.04. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,679,474 shares of company stock worth $487,070,117. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

