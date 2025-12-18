Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.29.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $14,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,574,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,720,899.95. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,679,474 shares of company stock valued at $487,070,117 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. President Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

