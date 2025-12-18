Contrasting Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ)

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ – Get Free Report) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for YogaWorks and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adtalem Global Education 0 1 4 0 2.80

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus price target of $156.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.32%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

98.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares YogaWorks and Adtalem Global Education”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.79 billion 2.03 $237.07 million $6.68 14.99

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education 13.79% 18.74% 9.70%

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats YogaWorks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YogaWorks

(Get Free Report)

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University. The Walden segment offers online certificates, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, including nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. This segment also operates Walden University. The Medical and Veterinary segment provides degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. This segment operates American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

