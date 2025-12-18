Analyzing Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) and Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Monarch Casino & Resort”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $666.82 million 1.09 $50.73 million $0.18 154.23 Monarch Casino & Resort $522.19 million 3.48 $72.77 million $5.54 17.95

Analyst Ratings

Monarch Casino & Resort has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Entertainment. Monarch Casino & Resort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Golden Entertainment and Monarch Casino & Resort, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 2 4 3 0 2.11 Monarch Casino & Resort 0 5 2 0 2.29

Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $32.60, indicating a potential upside of 17.43%. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus price target of $94.60, indicating a potential downside of 4.90%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Monarch Casino & Resort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment 0.85% 1.20% 0.52% Monarch Casino & Resort 19.26% 19.33% 14.67%

Dividends

Golden Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Monarch Casino & Resort pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Golden Entertainment pays out 555.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monarch Casino & Resort pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.