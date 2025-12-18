W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Receives $74.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.9286.

A number of analysts have commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $67.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 22.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73. W.R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

