Financial Contrast: Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) vs. Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Jungheinrich has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider National has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jungheinrich and Schneider National”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jungheinrich $5.84 billion 0.38 $312.72 million N/A N/A Schneider National $5.29 billion 0.89 $117.00 million $0.64 41.80

Jungheinrich has higher revenue and earnings than Schneider National.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jungheinrich and Schneider National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jungheinrich 0 0 0 0 0.00 Schneider National 1 9 7 1 2.44

Schneider National has a consensus target price of $26.07, suggesting a potential downside of 2.57%. Given Schneider National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schneider National is more favorable than Jungheinrich.

Profitability

This table compares Jungheinrich and Schneider National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jungheinrich N/A N/A N/A Schneider National 2.03% 4.04% 2.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Schneider National shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Schneider National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schneider National beats Jungheinrich on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jungheinrich

(Get Free Report)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. The Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company's products include electric and hand pallet trucks, electric pallet stackers; order pickers; reach trucks; very narrow aisle trucks and EKX cold store high rack stacker; electric forklift; tow tractors, tugger train trailers, shuttles, and used forklift trucks. It also offers rental of fleet, and battery and charger; contract and event hire service; automated guided vehicles, conveyor technology, and stacker cranes; lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries; charging technology; powertrain solutions; electric drives/drivetrains; controllers; electromechanics components/control pedals/displays; electric mounting panels; and cable sets. In addition, the company provides warehouse racking and storage services; digital products and software solutions, including warehouse management system, fleet management system, device and process management solutions, and interface management; and wi-fi infrastructure, barcode scanners, and mobile workstations; as well as develops software applications. It distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations. The Intermodal segment provides door-to-door container on flat car services through a combination of rail and dray transportation using company-owned containers, chassis, and trucks. The Logistics segment offers asset-light freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services to manage and move its customers' freight. The company leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company drivers and owner-operators. Schneider National, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

