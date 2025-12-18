Nilsine Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 65.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 77.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 150,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 216,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,778,490.28. This trade represents a 4.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.68 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The business’s revenue was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

