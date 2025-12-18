Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 1,802 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 90.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI opened at $408.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.08. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.91 and a twelve month high of $490.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.64 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $460.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.29.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

