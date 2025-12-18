Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF $SPEU

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 305.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SPEU stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. The company has a market cap of $726.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $52.01.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

