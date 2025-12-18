Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 9,220 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $4,032,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $113,506,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Mizuho started coverage on AON in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $379.00 price target (down from $420.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.18.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $351.78 on Thursday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.41 and its 200-day moving average is $355.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.