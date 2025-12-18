Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,913 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,546,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,998,000 after buying an additional 779,446 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,423,000 after acquiring an additional 190,840 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $4,732,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 239.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 120,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 26.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 507,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY opened at $39.31 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.