Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $19.47 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,649 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $19,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 505.4% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

OMFL stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

