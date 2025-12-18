Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,834 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,630.2% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.0767 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

