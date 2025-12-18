Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 49,907 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,907 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 117.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 2.3%

IGM stock opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average of $120.85. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $135.81.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

