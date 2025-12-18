Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,540 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,004,000 after buying an additional 1,089,599 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,683,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,012 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $104,843,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,878,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,193,000 after acquiring an additional 132,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $34.54 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

