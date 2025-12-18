Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 205.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.46.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $184.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 79.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 128.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 351 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,268.45. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,095,519.20. This represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $38,677.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,326.75. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

