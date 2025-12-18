Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.64 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,686 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $6,698,000. Carronade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,392,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 99,380 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 336,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Activity at Telephone and Data Systems

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $34,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.81%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

