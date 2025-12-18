Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 302,587 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 472.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,638 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,587 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,302,247 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after acquiring an additional 97,885 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 472,094 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 238,094 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho set a $17.00 target price on TripAdvisor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of TRIP opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.92 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $218,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,756.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

