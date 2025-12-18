Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 39,544 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,544 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.84. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

