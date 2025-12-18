Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 8,405 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 367.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.7% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE APD opened at $246.17 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.11 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of -138.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is -402.25%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

