Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 54,472 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 54,472 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,983,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,504,754,000 after buying an additional 1,941,662 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,358,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,703,250,000 after buying an additional 1,926,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,787,174 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,678,474,000 after acquiring an additional 320,514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,537 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,059.06. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,349.26. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

