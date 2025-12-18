John Graham-Cumming Sells 2,520 Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $502,412.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 495,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,726,229.67. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Graham-Cumming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.83, for a total transaction of $632,091.60.

On Monday, October 13th, John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.36, for a total value of $557,827.20.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $191.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.20. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.94 and a beta of 1.94. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.42 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reliant Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cloudflare by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

