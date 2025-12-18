Insider Selling: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) VP Sells $356,250.00 in Stock

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) VP Darrin Talley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,600. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.28 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.52.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 65,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $705,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 56,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.