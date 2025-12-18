Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Major Shareholder Acquires $462,437.01 in Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 270,431 shares of Prairie Operating stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $462,437.01. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 14,143,279 shares in the company, valued at $24,185,007.09. The trade was a 1.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

On Monday, December 15th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 850,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,436,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 42,781 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $73,155.51.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 200 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $342.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 50,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 3,831 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,512.70.

On Friday, November 21st, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 236,977 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,491.13.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 800,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $1,368,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 199,271 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $342,746.12.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 131,814 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,674.50.

On Monday, November 17th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 168,897 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $295,569.75.

Prairie Operating Price Performance

NASDAQ PROP opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Prairie Operating Co. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prairie Operating has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prairie Operating

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prairie Operating during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prairie Operating in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Prairie Operating by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prairie Operating during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.