Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Director Sells $399,380.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) Director Philip Donaldson sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $399,380.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,421.76. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SSD opened at $166.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.35 and a 12-month high of $197.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.96.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.90%.The company had revenue of $623.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 322.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

