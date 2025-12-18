Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $25.79 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,301 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. V2 Financial group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

DFSV stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

