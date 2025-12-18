Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,333 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $23,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWJ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,712,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,415,000 after buying an additional 569,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,535,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,444,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,190,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,525,000 after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

