Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,320 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $736,712,000 after purchasing an additional 249,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,494,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,588,000 after buying an additional 294,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,728,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $445,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,926,271 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $375,265,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,715,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $329,083,000 after acquiring an additional 65,941 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $104.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.49.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 24.49%.The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $136.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.93.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

