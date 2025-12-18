Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 80,672 Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,672 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $23,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

