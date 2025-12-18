Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,211 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $25,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,271,000 after acquiring an additional 92,034 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,200,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,291 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 723,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 682,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 392,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.