Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 102,363 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,363 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $53.75 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $54.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.