Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $22.53 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $22,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

