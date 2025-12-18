Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,514 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,523,000. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 73.2% during the second quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 633,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,993,000 after buying an additional 267,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $317,795,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $605.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $595.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $622.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

