Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $22.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 953,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $22,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 1,714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after buying an additional 29,303 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,938 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.99.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

