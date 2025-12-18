JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Purchased by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 146.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,060 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,766,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,500,000 after buying an additional 3,988,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,354,000 after purchasing an additional 419,773 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,314,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,001,000 after purchasing an additional 81,090 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,264,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,216,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,000 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

