Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Diageo plc $DEO

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,228 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Diageo by 72,871.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,013 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 236.6% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,157,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 813,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 353.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,377,000 after purchasing an additional 559,547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,544.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 396,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 372,555 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $89.76 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $85.13 and a one year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average is $100.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

