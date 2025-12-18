Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 320,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 127,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $87.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 157,322 shares of company stock valued at $13,148,943 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

