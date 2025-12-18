Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTI opened at $330.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The company has a market cap of $551.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

