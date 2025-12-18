Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,842 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,010.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 218.1% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Powell Industries by 31.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,080,000 after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $955,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,618. The trade was a 11.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of POWL opened at $317.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.33 and its 200 day moving average is $276.84. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $413.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.46. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $297.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Monday, December 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Powell Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

