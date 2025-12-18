Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,217 Shares of Unifirst Corporation $UNF

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Unifirst by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Unifirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Unifirst by 248.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Unifirst by 92.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unifirst alerts:

Unifirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $176.88 on Thursday. Unifirst Corporation has a 1 year low of $147.66 and a 1 year high of $243.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.31. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Unifirst Increases Dividend

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 6.10%.The firm had revenue of $614.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unifirst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.580-6.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Unifirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unifirst from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut Unifirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $182.00 target price on Unifirst in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unifirst

Unifirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.