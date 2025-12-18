Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,508 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.4% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 2.4% during the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in SkyWest by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKYW. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $132.00 price objective on SkyWest in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of SkyWest from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other SkyWest news, Director Meredith Siegfried Madden sold 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $503,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,067.48. This trade represents a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

