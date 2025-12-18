iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Stock Position Boosted by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $22,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

